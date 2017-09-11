Olainfarm signs EUR 3 million deal with WHO on supply of anti-TB drug

The Latvian pharmaceutical group Olainfarm has won an international World Health Organization (WHO) tender and clinched a EUR 3 mln contract to supply the anti-tuberculosis agent PASS sodium also in 2019 and 2020, according to the company’s statement to Nasdaq Riga.

The first delivery of PASS sodium is scheduled already in April.





Olainfarm CEO Lauris Macijevskis indicated that the company’s successful cooperation with the WHO for almost a decade attests to the high quality of Olainfarm's medicines. “The safety of raw materials, high evaluation of the product quality, compliance with delivery terms and long-term positive cooperation experience are the criteria that has allowed Olainfarm to re-win the WHO tender for delivery of this anti-tuberculosis drug also in 2019 and 2020,” said Macijevskis.





The PASS sodium salt was one of the 15 most sold Olainfarm products in 2018. Besides the WHO, Olainfarm supplies PASS sodium salt also to specialized clinical centers in the Baltic states, international NGO Doctors Without Borders (Medecins Sans Frontieres), and Moldova.





The PASS sodium is one of the best-known anti-tuberculosis agents in the world, and has been widely used by WHO to treat tuberculosis in developing countries in Asia and Africa. Olainfarm has been producing this medicine since 2001, but since 2011 the company has qualified as a WHO partner in anti-tuberculosis program, regularly participating in WHO procurement tenders.





Olainfarm makes medicines, food supplements, active pharmaceutical ingredients and chemical substances. Olainfarm shares are quoted on the Main List of the Nasdaq Riga stock exchange.