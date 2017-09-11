Honey Coin voted Latvia's Coin of Year 2018

More than 9,000 votes in total were received, with over 2,700 giving preference to the Honey Coin. based on Arturs Analts' work which was awarded the first prize in the competition for the best design of an innovative collector coin.





The Honey Coin featuring honeycomb cells is quite an unusual silver collector coin plated with gold. Honeycomb cells form a rough outline of the geographic contour of Latvia and the Gulf of Riga.





The coin was struck by Lietuvos Monetu Kalykla in Lithuania.

Six collector coins dedicated to Latvian culture, history and people were issued in 2018 – My Latvia, Honey Coin, The Garden of Destiny, Curonian Kings, Coats and Arms Coin, and Gold Brooches. Bubble Fibula.





Since 1993, the Bank of Latvia has issued 98 lats collector coins and 32 euro collector coins, with over 50 Latvian artists having participated in designing them.



