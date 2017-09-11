Energy Market, Good for Business, Latvia, Markets and Companies, Telecomunications
Tet telecommunications company achieves EUR 40.6 mln profit in 2018
In 2018, the company’s revenue from data, internet and
television services rose 1.2% y-o-y to EUR 103.421 mln, and revenue from
electronic communication services dropped 23.3% to EUR 27.372 mln. Meanwhile,
related services brought in EUR 41.977 mln, up 19.6% against 2017, and revenue
from selling electric power grew 8.9 times to EUR 5.514 mln.
In 2018, Tet also
received EUR 246,081 compensations for the provision of the universal service
in 2016.
According to the company’s report, provision of services to
clients in foreign countries (mainly in the European Union) made up 9.6% of the
company’s overall revenue last year.
In 2018, Tet continued
to invest in its optical network, latest technologies and speeding up data
transmission, as well as communications infrastructure.
Last year, Tet
enhanced its TV service, launching a new entertainment brand Helio and
continuing to develop Shortcut entertainment app.
Developing its electricity supply service, Tet conquered
around 8% of the market in the household segment. The company’s data center
business expanded by 25% and work began on a cloud computing platform.
In 2017, Tet
raised turnover by 4.2% to EUR 173.851 mln and made a profit of EUR 39.772 mln,
up 25.6% against a year before.
The company changed its name from Lattelecom to Tet on
April 1, 2019.
Tet shareholders are the Latvian state (51%) and
Scandinavian telecommunications group Telia
Company’s subsidiary Tilts
Communications (49%). Tet Group
includes Tet, Citrus Solutions,
Lattelecom Technology, Helio Media and Baltijas
Datoru Akademija. Tet owns a 23% stake in Latvijas Mobilais Telefons (LMT) mobile operator.
