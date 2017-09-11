Construction, Good for Business, Latvia, Markets and Companies

International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics Thursday, 18.04.2019, 12:12

Merko Ehitus to build Laima chocolate factory in Latvia

BC, Riga, 18.04.2019.Print version
SIA Merks, part of the listed Estonian builder Merko Ehitus, has entered into a construction contract with SIA Orkla Confectionery & Snacks Latvija for the new Laima chocolate factory construction works in Latvia, Adazi county, Birznieki, informed LETA/BNS.

The works include construction of a new chocolate factory and few smaller technical buildings as well as parking lot and driveways, Merko Ehitus told the stock exchange.


The value of the contract is 8.9 mln euros, plus VAT. Construction works will start in April this year and are scheduled for completion in the second quarter of 2020.


SIA Merks is a Latvian construction company, which offers construction services in the fields of general construction, civil engineering and residential construction.





    Other articles:

    Back Up

    Русский
    Search site


     