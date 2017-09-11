Airport, Good for Business, Lithuania, Tourism, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 17.04.2019, 15:43
Lithuanian airports see their passenger, cargo volumes rise this year
Aurimas Stikliunas,
head of the aviation services division at Lithuanian Airports, says new
destinations led to the increase in flight and passenger numbers.
"Compared to the start of the last year, this year we
feel the continuous growth at all the three airports, despite the fact that
several destinations were cancelled at the largest airports in the capital.
They were compensated by a number of new destinations launched late last
year," he said.
Vilnius Airports posted the largest number of serviced
passengers, exceeding 1 mln, which is by 3 % than last year. Kaunas saw its
passenger numbers grow 20% to 244,000, and Palanga serviced 68,000 passengers,
up 27% from the same period last year.
In the first quarter, flights were operated to 89
destinations from Lithuania, including 64
from Vilnius, 20 from Kaunas and five from Palanga.
The three airports also serviced 3.84 tons of cargo, up 6% y-o-y.
- 17.04.2019 Lithuanian govt moves to introduce quotas for foreign workers
- 17.04.2019 Operator of Tallinn-St Petersburg bus line keen to launch route to Kiev
- 17.04.2019 Министры транспорта России и Латвии обсудили двустороннее отраслевое сотрудничество
- 17.04.2019 Департамент шоссейных дорог Эстонии будет выдавать частным парковкам данные нарушителей
- 17.04.2019 Весенняя неделя рижских ресторанов пройдет с 22 по 28 апреля
- 17.04.2019 Уволен гендиректор стивидорной компании Klasco Витаутас Каунас
- 17.04.2019 Пассажиропоток airBaltic в Таллиннском аэропорту вырос на 32%
- 16.04.2019 Estonian Consumer Disputes Committee removes SmartLynx form blacklist
- 16.04.2019 Russia, Belarus to make efforts to sell nuclear power to Baltics - Lithuanian minister