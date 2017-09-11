Lithuanian airports see their passenger, cargo volumes rise this year

Lithuania's state run airport operator Lietuvos Oro Uostai (Lithuanian Airports) serviced 13,400 flights and over 1.32 mln passengers in the first quarter, up 3% and 7% respectively from the same period last year, informed LETA/BNS.

Aurimas Stikliunas, head of the aviation services division at Lithuanian Airports, says new destinations led to the increase in flight and passenger numbers.

"Compared to the start of the last year, this year we feel the continuous growth at all the three airports, despite the fact that several destinations were cancelled at the largest airports in the capital. They were compensated by a number of new destinations launched late last year," he said.

Vilnius Airports posted the largest number of serviced passengers, exceeding 1 mln, which is by 3 % than last year. Kaunas saw its passenger numbers grow 20% to 244,000, and Palanga serviced 68,000 passengers, up 27% from the same period last year.

In the first quarter, flights were operated to 89 destinations from Lithuania, including 64 from Vilnius, 20 from Kaunas and five from Palanga.

The three airports also serviced 3.84 tons of cargo, up 6% y-o-y.