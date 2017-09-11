Good for Business, Investments, Latvia, Real Estate
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 16.04.2019, 22:51
Pro Kapital to invest over EUR 100 mln in Latvian projects
She said that in addition to the Kliversala quarter, Pro Kapital is now engaged in development projects of two other quarters in Riga. One of them is a quarter of buildings at 193 Brivibas Street involving a total investment of more than 30 mln euros, and the other is a quarter at 5/7 Tallinas Street involving an investment of 40 mln euros.
Pro Kapital CEO Paolo Michelozzi said that Riga has great potential when it comes to the development of residential and office buildings.
Pro Kapital Grupp was established in 1994 and its shares are quoted on the Tallinn stock exchange. The company so far has completed about 20 projects with a total residential and commercial area of 250,000 square meters in Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia.
In 2018, Pro Kapital Grupp earned a profit of 18 million euros on sales of 28 million euros.
- 16.04.2019 HansaMatrix posts EUR 659,500 in audited profit in 2018
- 16.04.2019 Kazakhstan continues working to attract foreign investments
- 16.04.2019 OECD points to long-term unemployment as serious problem in Latvia
- 16.04.2019 Lietuvos gelezinkeliai будут перевозить посылки из Китая
- 16.04.2019 ОЭСР: длительная безработица - серьезная проблема для Латвии
- 16.04.2019 Аудированная прибыль HansaMatrix в 2018 году - 659,5 тыс. евро
- 16.04.2019 Стройнадзор: эксплуатацию Деглавского моста в Риге надо приостановить
- 16.04.2019 Что общего и различного между покупателями недвижимости в Латвии, Эстонии и Литве?
- 16.04.2019 ООО LDz Loģistika заключило договоры с российскими компаниями по увеличению грузооборота