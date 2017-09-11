Estonia, Portugal to exchange e-prescriptions

Estonia and Portugal are about to sign a memorandum of understanding on Tuesday whereby they agree to start the exchange of e-prescriptions and strengthen cooperation in e-health between the two countries, informed LETA/BNS.

The memorandum will be signed in the framework of a state visit by Estonian President Kersti Kaljulaid to Portugal, and it will be signed on Estonia's behalf by Minister of Entrepreneurship and IT Rene Tammist.





Since January 2018, Finnish patients have been able to use a digital prescription issued in their home country also in pharmacies in Estonia to buy medicines prescribed to them by doctors in Finland.





Altogether 22 EU member states have to date joined the e-health infrastructure, within the framework of which they are expected to begin exchanges of digital prescriptions and medical histories presumably by the end of 2021. Ten member states, including Finland, Estonia, the Czech Republic, Luxembourg, Portugal, Croatia, Malta, Cyprus, Greece and Belgium may start exchanges of such documents already at the end of 2019.





While in Portugal, the Estonian president is scheduled to meet on Tuesday with her Portuguese counterpart Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, Prime Minister Antonio Costa, speaker of the parliament Eduardo Ferro Rodrigues and Minister of Innovation Mariana Vieira da Silva, and visit the Portuguese operation of the Estonian start-up Monese. On Wednesday, Kaljulaid will visit the Champalimaud biomedical research foundation, the Lisbon Naval Base, Arsenal do Alfeite shipyard, NATO Communications and Information Agency (NCIA) and the office of the Estonian enterprise Pipedrive in Portugal.