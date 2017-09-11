Baltic, Good for Business, Lithuania, Tourism
Monday, 15.04.2019
Lithuania's Novaturas turnover up 12% to EUR 28.8 mln this year
BC, Vilnius, 15.04.2019.
Novaturas, one of the largest tour operators in the Baltic states, posted 28.8 mln euros in revenue in January-March of this year, up 12% from the same period last year, reported LETA/BNS.
In March alone, the company's turnover inched up 2% to 9.8 mln
euros, it said via the Nasdaq Vilnius stock exchange.
And from the beginning of this year, the company has served
41,100 clients, an increase of 9 % y-o-y.
Central European Tour Operator owns 47.4 % of Novaturas, Ugnius Radvila controls 9.49 % and Rytis Sumakaris and Vidas
Paliunas owns 6.86%.
Its shares are quoted on the Vilnius and Warsaw stock
exchanges.
