US pharmaceutical giant McKesson confirms it's setting up service center in Vilnius

US-based pharmaceutical wholesale giant McKesson has confirmed to that it is setting up a financial service center in Vilnius and has already established a company, McKesson Business Services Lithuania, reported LETA/BNS.

According to information from the Lithuanian Center of Registers, the new company was registered on Wednesday with an authorized share capital of 5 mln euros and Ildiko By as its CEO.





The new company is wholly owned by McKesson's European unit, Germany-registered McKesson Europe Holdings.





McKesson Europe Holdings spokesman confirmed the fact that a service center is being established in Vilnius but refrained from elaborating on the value of investment or the number of jobs the company plans to create in Vilnius.





"We have just started establishing our new office in Vilnius. Our new service center in Vilnius will be clearly focused on financial processes as we are moving certain financial processes to Vilnius," the spokesman told.





In his words, the new center will be opened later this year.





McKesson, one of the largest pharmaceutical businesses in the US, ranked 13th among the world's largest companies by 2018 revenue, next to Apple, Glencore, Samsung and others.





McKesson posted 208.4 bln US dollars in revenue for the 2017-2018 financial year, up 5% from 198.5 bn dollars a year earlier.