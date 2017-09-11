Airport, EU – Baltic States, Good for Business, Latvia, Tourism, Transport
airBaltic to fly to Iceland three times a week
The seasonal direct service between Riga, Latvia and Reykjavik, Iceland will restart on May 25, 2019.
Martin Gauss, Chief Executive Officer of airBaltic said that as airBaltic enters the third summer season of performing direct flights to Reykjavik, the company can report strong demand from the passengers. “Thanks to the additional frequency and the larger capacity of state-of-the-art Airbus A220-300, we will offer 29% more seats on sale this summer,” he said.
Passengers traveling between Riga and Reykjavik will board an Airbus A220-300 aircraft for a flight that will last three hours and 55 minutes.
airBaltic serves over 70 destinations from Riga, Tallinn and Vilnius, offering the largest variety of destinations and convenient connections via Riga to its network spanning Europe, Scandinavia, the CIS and the Middle East.
The Latvian state currently owns 80% in airBaltic, and a 20% stake in the airline belongs to Aircraft Leasing 1, a company owned by Danish businessman Lars Thuesen.
