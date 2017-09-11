Apollo Group plans to open its first Apollo cinema in Lithuania at Panevezys' Babilonas

The Estonian business group Apollo Group plans to open its first Apollo cinema in Lithuania at the Babilonas shopping mall in the northern city of Panevezys in the summer, the group's spokesman Tadas Rackauskas said LETA/BNS.

"Yes, we plan to open it in Panevezys in the summer. We are working hard on the design but we are limited with what we have there, three halls, so their number will not change. But we want to integrate all the novelties we have, including the chairs, the leisure area and the self-service checkouts," he told.





A Forum Cinemas cinema has operated at Babilonas so far as the cinema chain leased premised of around 1,600 square meters here since 2007.





According to Rackauskas, the group also plans to open a cinema in the Vilnius area of Pilaite where a shopping mall will be built by 2020, and is also looking for other expansions opportunities.





Also in the fall, the Apollo Group plans to open the first O‘Learys entertainment center at the Akropolis shopping mall in Vilnius and has already announced plans to invest more than 2.5 mln euros. The center will house an American restaurant, sports bar, entertainment area and bowling alley.





The Apollo Group operates Apollo bookstores, cinemas, Blender juice bars, ice cream shops IceCafe and Baltic Film Distribution, a movie distribution company.