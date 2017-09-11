Analytics, EU – Baltic States, Gas Market , Good for Business, Lithuania, Port, Transport
LNG imports to European terminals have doubled, Lithuania's LET says
LNG spot price indices in Asia have recently dropped below the European TTF index for the first time in three years, the company noted. And as spot prices for LNG in Asia are falling, Europe has become a priority market for LNG sellers from American, Russian and African terminals, and due to high competition among them in March, the downward price tendency for LNG continued in Europe in March.
"Quite a number of shipments reached Europe's shores from LNG terminals in the United States and Russia after they failed to find more profitable "homes" in the usual Asian region. As many as 44 LNG shipments reached the Gate terminal in the Netherlands from the United States since October, which is by 39 shipments more than during the same period last year," Viktorija Ditmonaite, head of LNG wholesale at LET, said.
European terminals were actively used in the whole first quarter of this year as re-gasification flows jumped 151% y-o-y.
According to LET, LNG liquidation will be started at the Freeport, Cameron and Elba Island terminals in the US later this year, therefore, an excess of LNG on the market will be felt throughout the whole this year. And although LNG demand is also record high, it fails to keep up with its supply.
Almost full European LNG terminals, high pipeline gas flows and a fairly warm winter have led to a major excess of natural gas in European underground storage facilities. As the heating season officially ended on April 1, the level of filling of underground storage facilities in European gas markets stood at 442 TWH, or 2.3 times more than during the same period last year,
