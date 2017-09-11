Estonia, Funds, Good for Business, Latvia, Markets and Companies
Enterprise Estonia to support 5 clusters with EUR 3 mln
Support has been granted to the Estonian Woodhouse Association, Estonian Association of Information Technology and Telecommunications, Tehnopol science park, Digitaalehitus MTU and the Estonian Defense Industry Association, Enterprise Estonia said.
"What matters most is the cluster's vision -- how to improve businesses' export and sales capacity through cooperation," Monica Hankov, director of the grant center at Enterprise Estonia, said.
A cluster is a network of businesses, educational establishments, research institutions and other partners, the members of which share similar economic interests and wish to jointly develop a long-term strategic cooperation in order to increase international competitiveness.
Development support for clusters aims to foster the clusters' and its partner businesses' development and common marketing activities in the growth areas of smart specialization, such as information and communication technologies, health technologies and adding value to resources.
