MobillyTX and ZZ Dats to provide govtech solution to Siauliai in Lithuania

Latvian IT company MobillyTX and its partner, software developer ZZ Dats, have concluded an agreement with the local authority of the Lithuanian city of Siauliai to develop a new public administration solution for EUR 165,000, MobillyTX spokeswoman Kristine Geida told LETA.

Under the contract, MobillyTX has been tasked with developing and maintaining a system for accounting and managing subsidy data. This will be Latvia’s first govtech solution to be exported to a foreign country.





Meanwhile, MobillyTX representatives have started negotiations on the new solution’s export also to Scandinavian and German markets.





In Geida’s words, the govtech solution is already in use in the municipalities of Jelgava, Ogre and Liepaja.





MobillyTX, registered in 2006, belongs to Uldis Paberzs (33.99 %), Janis Bergs (33 %) and Normunds Bergs (33 %).





ZZ Dats, registered in 1995, is owned by Maris Ziema (52.5 %) and Inga Ziema (47.5 %).