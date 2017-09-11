Financial Services, Good for Business, Investments, Lithuania
Lithuania's cumulative direct investment abroad grows to EUR 3.7 b
BC, Vilnius, 01.04.2019.
Lithuanian companies' cumulative direct investment abroad totaled 3.7 bn euros in late 2018, up 19% compared with a year ago, based on provisional data, informed Bank of Lithuania and Statistics Lithuania.
Some 89.8% of Lithuania's overall direct investment was in EU member states and 65.5% in eurozone countries alone.
The largest investment flows were to Sweden (347.5 mln
euros), Ireland (148.6 mln euros) and Poland (107.7 mln euros).
Lithuanian investors' direct investment income abroad rose
by 34.1% y-o-y to 153.3 mln euros.
