Friday, 29.03.2019, 13:21
Lithuania's M&A market grows 16% in 2018
"Undoubtedly, this was one of the most active years in
the transactions market in the past 10 to 15 years," Sergej Butov, partner
at the law firm Sorainen, said.
"Both the number of transactions and the value of
transactions -- both those disclosed and undisclosed -- hit new highs. Market
participants' expectations are very positive. Investors are ready to pay high
prices for acquisitions," he added.
Robertas Ciocys, partner and head of M&A at the law
firm Ellex Valiunas, noted that Lithuanian businesses had started to
venture outside the Baltics.
Jurate Majauskiene, a member of the
Lithuanian Association of Financial Analysts, forecasts that the trade,
services and manufacturing sectors will continue to account for at least a
half of all transactions in Lithuania in 2019. The technology and
infrastructure sectors are also likely to see some deals this year.
