Lithuania's M&A market grows 16% in 2018

The number of transactions worth over 100,000 euros in Lithuania's mergers and acquisitions (M&A) market rose by 16% last year compared with 2017 to reach a four-year high of 102, according the business daily Verslo Zinios information reported LETA/BNS.

"Undoubtedly, this was one of the most active years in the transactions market in the past 10 to 15 years," Sergej Butov, partner at the law firm Sorainen, said.





"Both the number of transactions and the value of transactions -- both those disclosed and undisclosed -- hit new highs. Market participants' expectations are very positive. Investors are ready to pay high prices for acquisitions," he added.





Robertas Ciocys, partner and head of M&A at the law firm Ellex Valiunas, noted that Lithuanian businesses had started to venture outside the Baltics.





Jurate Majauskiene, a member of the Lithuanian Association of Financial Analysts, forecasts that the trade, services and manufacturing sectors will continue to account for at least a half of all transactions in Lithuania in 2019. The technology and infrastructure sectors are also likely to see some deals this year.