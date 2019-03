Loan provider InCredit Group posts EUR 4.5 mln profit for 2018

Latvian loan provider InCredit Group, which belongs to Rietumu banking group, closed 2018 with a profit of EUR 4.513 mln at a 66.6% rise from 2017 and increased its turnover 13.4% y-o-y to EUR 12.48 mln, according to Firmas.lv business information website informed LETA.

The company's interest income grew 13.6% y-o-y to EUR 12.4 mln in 2018.





At the end of last year InCredit Group had issued EUR 50.499 mln in loans, which is a growth by 12% or EUR 5.42 mln from the end of 2017 when the company had extended EUR 45.08 mln in loans.





The company’s provisions for unsafe loans and debts expanded to EUR 1.544 mln at the end of 2018 from EUR 1.041 mln in late 2017.





In 2017, InCredit Group reported a profit of EUR 2.709 mln on a turnover of EUR 11.005 mln.

Founded in 2010, InCredit Group is 51% owned by Rietumu Banka.