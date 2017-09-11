Cargo, Good for Business, Lithuania, Port, Transport
Klaipeda port posts 9% growth to 8 mln tons in Jan-Feb cargo traffic
Y-o-y, overall cargo traffic at the Klaipeda port increased
by 8.8% to 7.9 mln tons in the two months and jumped by 15% to 3.89 mln
tons in February alone, the port's authority said.
Klaipeda last year remained the number one port in the three
Baltic countries in terms of annual cargo tonnage, with cargo volumes up 7.9 %
to 46.58 mln tons.
The Lithuanian port's pretax profit rose by almost 9% in
2018 compared with 2017 to 34.6 mln euros as revenue grew by 7% to 63.74 mln
euros.
The port authority's board has decided to transfer 21.7 mln
euros into the state's coffers this year.
Vidmantas Paukste,
the port's director of infrastructure, said 38.8 mln euros were ploughed
into infrastructure development in 2018, or 11 mln euros more than in 2017,
with 48 mln euros planned to be invested in 2019.
