EU – Baltic States, Good for Business, Lithuania, Markets and Companies, Real Estate, Technology
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Monday, 25.03.2019, 14:28
Polish company to create 3D model of Vilnius
BC, Vilnius, 25.03.2019.Print version
A 3D model of Vilnius will be created to facilitate the city's expansion and the implementation of new projects after the Vilnius authorities signed a contract, worth 117,000 euros, with Polish company MGGP Aero to produce such a model
Povilas Poderskis, head of administration at the Vilnius Municipality, says the 3D model will be used for planning and designing, and people will be able to see online not only the city's existing image but also pre-project proposals.
"We will use it for the city's planning, designing, creating the city's panoramas, and to evaluate how things look and how new buildings might look in that panorama," Poderskis told.
Under the contract, GP Aero will provide services until May, 2022, and Vilnius hopes to have the 3D model by the upcoming summer.
In the future, the system will be improved, Poderskis said.
Other articles:
- 25.03.2019 Estonian circuit court suspends 5G frequency auction
- 25.03.2019 In 2016 forest land absorbed over over 50% of CO2 equivalent in Sweden, Finland and Lithuania
- 25.03.2019 40% of Latvian residents prefer small food stores – poll
- 25.03.2019 Tallinn eyeing 339 cruise ship visits this season
- 25.03.2019 Implementation of Moneyval recommendations proceeding very well in Latvia - Reirs
- 25.03.2019 Госконтроль Латвии: нет предпосылок для успешного завершения реформы кассовых аппаратов
- 25.03.2019 Предприятие по пошиву рубашек Sangar прекращает деятельность в Эстонии
- 25.03.2019 «Дочка» компании Nordecon заключила договор на строительство квартирного дома в Швеции
- 25.03.2019 Shirt maker Sangar to discontinue production operations in Estonia
- 25.03.2019 Lithuanian Railways sign EUR 11.4 mln contract to rebuild Renge track