Estonia, EU – Baltic States, Good for Business, Internet, Technology, Tourism, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 21.03.2019, 12:48
Bolt to roll out food delivery service in Estonia, Finland, South Africa
BC, Tallinn, 21.03.2019.Print version
Bolt, the ride-hailing company from Estonia previously known as Taxify, will start offering a food delivery service shortly, launching it first in Estonia, Finland and South Africa, reported LETA/BNS.
The first cities where the service will become available are Tallinn, Helsinki and Cape Town, Bolt said.
"We can see that the food delivery service still has a lot of room for development. We have the experience, the technology, a network of drivers, and millions of users in Europe and Africa -- we can use our existing experience to offer exactly the kind of food courier service that customers want," Bolt founder and CEO Markus Villig said.
The Bolt platform at present offers car-based and motorcycle-based rides as well as an electric scooter rental service.
Bolt has 25 mln users in 30 countries and it employs a workforce of 850 people, more than 250 of whom work at the head office in Tallinn.
Other articles:
- 21.03.2019 Baltic International Bank Implements Open Banking and Sandbox
- 21.03.2019 Baltic International Bank внедряет Open Banking и решение sandbox
- 21.03.2019 Austrian airline Laudamotion to launch direct flights between Riga and Vienna in October
- 21.03.2019 Картинки с Рижского центрального рынка
- 21.03.2019 Belarusian cargo owners increasingly choose to ship their cargos through Latvia instead of Lithuania - Latvijas Dzelzcels
- 21.03.2019 Merko to build Orkla's new chocolate factory in Latvia for EUR 9 mln
- 21.03.2019 Эстония отложит запуск 5G на неопределенное время
- 20.03.2019 Latvian fish cannery Karavela acquires Germany’s Larsen
- 20.03.2019 Director denies Latvian Investment and Development Agency’s involvement in EU funds fraud
- 20.03.2019 В Риге обсудили железную дорогу с точки зрения экологии