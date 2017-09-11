Bolt to roll out food delivery service in Estonia, Finland, South Africa

Bolt, the ride-hailing company from Estonia previously known as Taxify, will start offering a food delivery service shortly, launching it first in Estonia, Finland and South Africa, reported LETA/BNS.

The first cities where the service will become available are Tallinn, Helsinki and Cape Town, Bolt said.





"We can see that the food delivery service still has a lot of room for development. We have the experience, the technology, a network of drivers, and millions of users in Europe and Africa -- we can use our existing experience to offer exactly the kind of food courier service that customers want," Bolt founder and CEO Markus Villig said.





The Bolt platform at present offers car-based and motorcycle-based rides as well as an electric scooter rental service.





Bolt has 25 mln users in 30 countries and it employs a workforce of 850 people, more than 250 of whom work at the head office in Tallinn.