Merko to build Orkla's new chocolate factory in Latvia for EUR 9 mln

SIA Merks, a company of listed Estonian AS Merko Ehitus group, has been declared preferred bidder in the procurement for the new chocolate factory construction works in Birznieki, Latvia,

SIA Merks was declared preferred bidder by the SIA Orkla Confectionery & Snacks Latvija procurement commission, and the total value of the tender offer is approximately 9 mln euros exclusive of VAT, Merko told the stock exchange.





The works include the construction of a new chocolate factory and few smaller technical buildings, as well as a parking lot and driveways.





Orkla Confectionery & Snacks Latvija is part of Orkla industrial group of Norway, which also owns Estonian confectionery maker Kalev.





SIA Merks is a Latvian construction company of AS Merko Ehitus group which offers construction services in the fields of general construction, civil engineering and residential construction.