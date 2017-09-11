Construction, Good for Business, Investments, Latvia, Markets and Companies
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 21.03.2019, 11:17
Merko to build Orkla's new chocolate factory in Latvia for EUR 9 mln
BC, Riga, 21.03.2019.Print version
SIA Merks, a company of listed Estonian AS Merko Ehitus group, has been declared preferred bidder in the procurement for the new chocolate factory construction works in Birznieki, Latvia, штащ
SIA Merks was declared preferred bidder by the SIA Orkla Confectionery & Snacks Latvija procurement commission, and the total value of the tender offer is approximately 9 mln euros exclusive of VAT, Merko told the stock exchange.
The works include the construction of a new chocolate factory and few smaller technical buildings, as well as a parking lot and driveways.
Orkla Confectionery & Snacks Latvija is part of Orkla industrial group of Norway, which also owns Estonian confectionery maker Kalev.
SIA Merks is a Latvian construction company of AS Merko Ehitus group which offers construction services in the fields of general construction, civil engineering and residential construction.
Other articles:
- 21.03.2019 Belarusian cargo owners increasingly choose to ship their cargos through Latvia instead of Lithuania - Latvijas Dzelzcels
- 21.03.2019 Over 55% of entrepreneurs in Latvia believe tax burden is too high - survey
- 21.03.2019 Use of LTV studio by Russia Today poses security risks to Latvia's media environment - State Security Service
- 21.03.2019 Министр финансов за сокращение налоговых режимов в Латвии
- 20.03.2019 Latvian fish cannery Karavela acquires Germany’s Larsen
- 20.03.2019 Director denies Latvian Investment and Development Agency’s involvement in EU funds fraud
- 20.03.2019 В Риге обсудили железную дорогу с точки зрения экологии
- 20.03.2019 На центральном рынке в Риге Навруз отметили открытием «Узбекского двора»
- 20.03.2019 Самая счастливая страна мира - Финляндия, самая счастливая страна Балтии - Литва
- 20.03.2019 Стартап в сфере услуг оздоровления Urban откроет подразделение в Вильнюсе