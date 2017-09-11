Laudamotion to launch flights from Vilnius to Vienna

Austria's budget carrier Laudamotion is set to launch regular flights between Vilnius and Vienna next October, Lietuvos Oro Uostai (Lithuanian Airports, or LOU) said LETA/BNS.

"A new airline is coming to Vilnius to meet the growing needs of business and inbound and outbound tourism passengers on this route," Aurimas Stikliunas, head of aviation services at LOU, said.





Laudamotion will start a three-weekly service between the two capitals on October 28.





The Vienna-based airline has a fleet of 23 aircraft.