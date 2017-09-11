Airport, EU – Baltic States, Good for Business, Lithuania, Tourism, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 20.03.2019, 16:50
Laudamotion to launch flights from Vilnius to Vienna
BC, Vilnius, 20.03.2019.Print version
Austria's budget carrier Laudamotion is set to launch regular flights between Vilnius and Vienna next October, Lietuvos Oro Uostai (Lithuanian Airports, or LOU) said LETA/BNS.
"A new airline is coming to Vilnius to meet the growing needs of business and inbound and outbound tourism passengers on this route," Aurimas Stikliunas, head of aviation services at LOU, said.
Laudamotion will start a three-weekly service between the two capitals on October 28.
The Vienna-based airline has a fleet of 23 aircraft.
Other articles:
- 20.03.2019 Finland happiest country in world, Lithuania happiest country in Baltic
- 20.03.2019 UK wellness startup Urban set to open office in Vilnius
- 20.03.2019 Moody’s affirms Latvenergo credit rating at Baa2
- 20.03.2019 Latvia's 2019 budget passes first reading in Saeima
- 20.03.2019 Самолеты Laudamotion будут летать из Вильнюса в Вену
- 20.03.2019 Латвийская Больница года-2018 находится в Юрмале
- 20.03.2019 Студенты БМА будут обучаться в Швейцарии
- 20.03.2019 Спикер сейма: Литва не сможет закупать электроэнергию у Беларуси
- 20.03.2019 Грузоперевозки в Литве в 2018 году выросли на 11,9%