Monday, 18.03.2019, 18:04
airBaltic carries 14% more passengers in-February
Martin Gauss, Chief Executive Officer of airBaltic: “Our airline has been growing at a steady pace for over
three years now, and we are now the number one airline not only in Latvia but
also in Estonia. We are looking forward to continue our growth also in the
busier summer season that already begins in two weeks from now.”
“In February, we also reached a historic milestone. Since the company’s
establishment in 1995, we have now carried over 40 mln passengers. It is a
serious track record that everyone at the company can be proud of,” Martin
Gauss added.
During February 2019, airBaltic has operated 3 878 flights or 11% more than in February 2018. The 15-minute flight punctuality
indicator for airBaltic during February 2019 reached a level
of 92%. This means that more than 92 out of every 100 airBaltic flights departed at the planned time or with a delay of
no more than 15 minutes.
