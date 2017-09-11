airBaltic carries 14% more passengers in-February

Latvian airline airBaltic in February 2019 has transported 245 349 passengers or 14% more than last year to its network spanning Europe, Scandinavia, Russia, CIS and the Middle East.

Martin Gauss, Chief Executive Officer of airBaltic: “Our airline has been growing at a steady pace for over three years now, and we are now the number one airline not only in Latvia but also in Estonia. We are looking forward to continue our growth also in the busier summer season that already begins in two weeks from now.”

“In February, we also reached a historic milestone. Since the company’s establishment in 1995, we have now carried over 40 mln passengers. It is a serious track record that everyone at the company can be proud of,” Martin Gauss added.

During February 2019, airBaltic has operated 3 878 flights or 11% more than in February 2018. The 15-minute flight punctuality indicator for airBaltic during February 2019 reached a level of 92%. This means that more than 92 out of every 100 airBaltic flights departed at the planned time or with a delay of no more than 15 minutes.