Kesko Senukai invests EUR 1.5 mln in renovation of store in Riga

Procenter will cover an area of 12,000 square meters. The store will offer construction materials and goods in bulk from more than 100 professional brands.





As reported, in 2016 Lithuanian-registered Kesko Senukai in 2016 purchased eight K-rauta stores in Latvia and eight in Estonia from its Scandinavian shareholder Keso Group.





Kesko Senukai Latvia in 2017 posted EUR 55.158 mln in sales, up 13.8 percent y-o-y, while the company’s loss rose 29.7% to EUR 4.61 mln.



