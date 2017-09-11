Good for Business, Latvia, Markets and Companies, Retail

International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics Monday, 18.03.2019, 18:04

Kesko Senukai invests EUR 1.5 mln in renovation of store in Riga

BC, Riga, 18.03.2019.Print version
Kesko Senukai Latvia has invested about EUR 1.5 million in renovation of its store on Maskavas Street, and will soon open a new concept specialized construction materials store for professionals, called Procenter, the company’s marketing head Aida Smits reported.

Procenter will cover an area of 12,000 square meters. The store will offer construction materials and goods in bulk from more than 100 professional brands.


As reported, in 2016 Lithuanian-registered Kesko Senukai in 2016 purchased eight K-rauta stores in Latvia and eight in Estonia from its Scandinavian shareholder Keso Group.


Kesko Senukai Latvia in 2017 posted EUR 55.158 mln in sales, up 13.8 percent y-o-y, while the company’s loss rose 29.7%  to EUR 4.61 mln.





    Other articles:

    Back Up

    Русский
    Search site


     