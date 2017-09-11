Latvia’s Forevers meatpacker to invest up to EUR 1 mln in production plant upgrade

Latvia’s Forevers meatpacker plans to invest up to EUR 1 mln in production plant and equipment upgrade, LETA learned from the company.

The goal of the investment project is to increase production efficiency and capacity and ensure higher product quality.





Investments in upgrade of the plant is a part of Forevers’ investment program. In total, the company plans to invest EUR 1.5 mln in its development, including in store network.





“Most of Forevers products are sold in the local market, thus, as new stores are opened, there is a necessity to increase production. Upgrade of the plant is a logical step,” said Forevers board member Andrejs Zdans.





Forevers was registered in Riga in 1996, the company's share capital is EUR 1.3 mln. The company has a production facility in Riga and branches in Jekabpils and Saldus.





The company makes sausages, smoked meat and fresh meat.

Andrejs Zdans is the sole owner of Forevers.