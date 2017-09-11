airBaltic to start flying between Tallinn, Salzburg

The Latvian state-owned airline airBaltic is about to start flying from Tallinn to Salzburg in Austria from December, informed airBaltic.

The once-weekly flights will be operated during the winter season with an Airbus A220-300, the carrier announced on Thursday.





The first flight will take off on Dec. 21 and the Tallinn-Salzburg service will be the 13th direct route operated by airBaltic from the capital of Estonia.





At present, the Latvian carrier operates direct flights from Tallinn to Amsterdam, Berlin, London, Oslo, Paris, Stockholm, Vienna, Vilnius and Riga. At the beginning of June direct flights will start also to Malaga, Brussels and Copenhagen.





The new destinations to be operated by airBaltic out of Riga starting this summer are Lviv, Dublin, Stuttgart, Kos and Menorca.