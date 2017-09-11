Akropole shopping mall to open in early April

The company’s representatives said that its 170 tenants include fashion and lifestyle stores, representing already beloved brands as well as new ones, along with various service providers, restaurants and cafes. Akropole also boasts an elegant and spacious Maxima XXX grocery store and an outside parking lot providing parking space for 2,300 cars.





The new shopping and entertainment center will also be home to the first Apollo Cinema in Latvia. Run by the Estonian movie theatre chain Apollo Kino, who have invested EUR 7 mln in this project, it will be the biggest and most modern Apollo Cinema in the Baltics so far.





The company said that Akropole will be home to the first Van Graaf multi-brand store in the Baltics, as well as first stores in Latvia for such brands as Oysho, Deichmann and sports clothing retailer USC. Here visitors will also be able to find the biggest Zara and Reserved stores in Latvia, as well as the first River Island store featuring also menswear.





Akropole Riga CEO and Akropolis Group Board Member Kaspars Beitins noted that Akropole will be one of the most modern shopping and entertainment centers in the Baltics.





As reported, investments in Akropole project were planned at EUR 177 mln, including a loan worth EUR 106.5 mln from SEB Banka.



