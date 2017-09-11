Construction, Culture, Estonia, Good for Business, Markets and Companies, Real Estate
Estonian Concrete Building of the Year is the building of the Estonian Academy of Arts
The Concrete Building
of the Year 2018 is the building of the Estonian Academy of Arts. The main
prize, architecture – KUU Arhitektid: Joel Kopli, Koit Ojaliiv, Juhan Rohtla
and Eik Hermann.
Contractor Award: Estonian Academy of Arts.
Designer Award: Inseneribüroo
Printsiip OÜ (Tõnu Peipman, Piret
Lindma, Andres Sokk, Tom Arula);
Interior Design Award: Pink
OÜ (Tarmo Piirmets, Raul Tiitus);
Constructor Award: Astlanda
Ehitus OÜ;
Concrete Works Award: Maru
Betoonitööd OÜ;
Concrete Award: Betoonimeister
OÜ;
Concrete Elements Award: Framm
AS, Paneelivabrik OÜ;
Formwork Award: Peri
AS; Ramirent Baltic OÜ.
The jury’s comment: „It’s a good example of how a new
concrete building has been united with the old concrete buildings. Here we can
see concrete constructions of the prewar period of the Republic of Estonia, the
reinforced concrete frames of the industrial and administrative buildings from
the Soviet period and our contemporary building. Many of the concrete surfaces
from different periods are left without covering finishing.”
The jury’s chairman Aadu
Kana: „One of our best examples of Estonian industrial architecture and a
mixture of rooms from different eras has been united into a dignified, yet
youthful entity. The concrete here proves
to be a remarkable example of a truly durable material,” he added.
Special Award
for outstanding idea and implementation –
Architectonics in Pöörise
residential district in Tallinn.
Client: – TTP AS,
Design: – Nord Projekt
AS: Raiko Reinson and Veiko Zovo,
Constructor – PR
Betoon OÜ.
The jury’s comment: „Sculptural structure in the heart of a
new residential district reveals the engineers’ skills to shape concrete into a
slim and artistic form. The thin cross section has only been achieved through
excellent knowledge of concrete as a building material.” The jury’s chairman Aadu Kana added: “We are proud of this
challenging tridimensional construction.”
Special award for
Architecture – architect Martin
Aunin – Roseni 9/11 hotel-apartment and office building – for innovative
use of concrete and display of the material.
The jury’s
comment: „Both on the facade
of the building and in the interior red concrete dominates. Red concrete has been
used in a variety of ways – in fine-cut frames with monolithic
concrete casting, as complex or deep patterned facade and balcony border elements
and as large-format paving slabs around the house. The red prefabricated wall
elements are both outer shell elements and three-layer sandwich elements. The
West Facade has a red concrete balcony system. The semi-circular main staircase
in the hotel lobby is clean red concrete.
Aadu Kana emphasizes: “Our special thanks go to architect
Martin Aunin, for his keen dedication to concrete, he has practiced with
concrete in multiple ways and displayed the materials high quality.”
The magazine “Ehitaja”
(Äripäev) Award goes to Haart Ehitus
OÜ – for the construction of the
Memorial to the victims of communism in Tallinn.
The Special Award of the Estonian Association of Civil
Engineers goes to – Järelpinge
Inseneribüroo OÜ: Aivar-Oskar Saar,
Sven Naadel, Martin Meisalu and Priit Pärn – the designer of the Haabersti intersection facilities in
Tallinn.
The Concrete
Building of the Year Awards has been held for the 19th year. The aim of the
awards is to create awareness for the wider areas of application for concrete
and to acknowledge those people who have used this versatile and easy-to-shape
domestic building material to implement their ideas.
23 projects were
submitted to this year’s competition. Qualification involved concrete buildings
that were delivered to the contractor in 2018, as well as any structures and
procedures which were used within them.
The members of
the jury of the Concrete Building of the Year Awards 2018 were Peeter Pere from the Estonian
Association of Architects, Kalev Ramjalg
from Estonian Concrete Association, Indrek Peterson from the Estonian Association of
Construction Entrepreneurs, Indrek Laul from the Estonian Association of Civil
Engineers, Andres Saar from the Estonian Association of
Architectural and Consulting Engineering Companies, Enno
Rebane from the
Association of Construction Material Producers of Estonia, Aadu Kana, the jury’s
chairman, and also
construction journalists – Eva Kiisler, the chief editor of
construction publications in „Äripäev”, Liivi
Tamm from „EhitusEST” magazine, and Finnish architect Maritta Koivisto from „Betoni” magazine.
The Estonian Concrete Association incorporates 65 companies,
organisations, and private individuals, and aims to promote the use of concrete
as a domestic construction material.
The Association of Construction Material Producers of Estonia
incorporates 63 member companies which are involved in the production and sale
of construction materials.
