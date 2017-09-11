Good for Business, Industry, Latvia
Latvian coffee producer Liepajas Kafijas Fabrika raises 2018 sales 4.9%
The company’s financial report said that revenue in the
local market accounted for 33% of total revenue, while export reached 67%. The
largest export market was Ukraine.
The company plans to continue production of instant coffee
and ground coffee also this year.
Liepajas Kafijas Fabrika is looking for new cooperation partners and new
sales markets. Its priorities will also include further control and
optimization of production costs and efforts to improve productivity.
As reported, in 2017 Liepajas
Kafijas Fabrika generated EUR 1.875 mln in turnover at a 6.2% rise y-o-y
and cut its loss 5.7 times to EUR 16,924.
Liepajas Kafijas
Fabrika belongs to Dutch company Nedinvestment
B.V. (84.04%) and the Ukraine-UK joint venture Galka LTD (15.96%), while its true beneficiaries are three
Ukrainian citizens.
