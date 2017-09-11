Estonia, Good for Business, Railways, Russia, Tourism, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Monday, 11.03.2019, 08:58
Estonian Railways mulling creation of Tartu-St. Petersburg, Tartu-Moscow train routes
Potential routes include a Tartu-Koidula-Pskov-St. Petersburg link and a Tartu-Koidula-Pskov-Moscow link.
Estonian Railways development manager Arthur Raichmann told that the company has discussed the idea with its Russian counterpart, which deemed launching routes between South Estonia and Russia feasible if there is sufficient passenger interest.
"The objective would be to provide the people of South Estonia an increased number of direct international links," Raichmann said both of possible links with Russia as well as the Tallinn-Kiev line passing through Tartu and Valga.
Negotiations are currently being held for launching the Tallinn-Kiev passenger train line in August. Estonian Railways are presently in talks with Latvia in order to specify the terms of the launch as well as possible establishment of a compensation mechanism to cover costs should passenger numbers on the Riga-Valga section prove low.
- 11.03.2019 Korea's Onyks to save charcoal plant in Lithuania
- 08.03.2019 Уволился госсекретарь Минсообщения Каспар Озолиньш
- 08.03.2019 Lietuvos energijos tiekimas в марте будет поставлять газ Rigas siltums
- 08.03.2019 airBaltic примет на работу 50 новых механиков в Риге и в Таллинне
- 08.03.2019 Железнодорожная линия Таллинн-Киев может открыться в конце лета
- 08.03.2019 Nordecon is building a commercial building R6 in the Rotermann Quarter
- 08.03.2019 Lithuania's LET to supply gas to Riga heating company in March
- 08.03.2019 Lithuania's Delfi buys Login conference organizer
- 08.03.2019 Chinese fund prepared to invest EUR 15 bln in Tallinn-Helsinki tunnel
- 08.03.2019 Китайский фонд инвестирует в туннель Таллинн-Хельсинки 15 млрд. евро