Chinese fund prepared to invest EUR 15 bln in Tallinn-Helsinki tunnel

China's Touchstone Capital Partners is prepared to invest altogether 15 billion euros in the undersea tunnel project linking the Estonian capital Tallinn and Finnish capital Helsinki, according the Finnish daily Helsingin Sanomat information reported LETA/BNS.

Touchstone and the tunnel developer FinEst Bay Area Development, the leader of which is businessman Peter Vesterbacka, on Thursday signed a 15 bn euro memorandum of understanding and financial details will be negotiated over the next six months, the daily wrote.





Touchstone will maintain a minority stake in the development company and the majority stake will remain in Finland.





One-third of the funding now agreed will come as private equity investment and two-thirds as debt financing. The fund is planning to use the Chinese infrastructure project One Belt One Road for financing the tunnel.





A financing structure was also established with the Chinese fund that enables other investors to join the tunnel project. The greater the holding of other investors becomes, the smaller Touchstone's stake will become, Helsingin Sanomat added.





Kustaa Valtonen, one of the founders of FinEst Bay Area, emphasized that the agreement reached now "does not mean that 15 bn euros is deposited into our account at the beginning of next year. The money will be collected when it is needed," he said.





According to Valtonen, he is very pleased with the agreement reached.





"Touchstone has extensive experience in financing similar large private infrastructure projects," he said.





In the last 15 years, Touchstone Capital Partners as a consortium platform group has made similar investments in Europe, Australia and North and South America.





Peter Vesterbacka, second founder of FinEst Bay Area, said that the tunnel is estimated to cost 15-16 bn euros.