Friday, 08.03.2019, 09:38
More celebrating International Women's Day in Latvia
BC, Riga, 08.03.2019.
According to a Kanter TNS survey, more people are celebrating International Women's Day, informed LETA/BNS.
According to the survey, 68% of Latvian residents between the ages of 18 to 60 are planning on celebrating March 8 this year, which is five percentage points more than last year.
Meanwhile, 94% of women polled said that they enjoy being congratulated on International Women's Day with flowers and other gifts.
This survey was conducted in February, questioning 800 Latvian residents between the age of 18 to 60.
