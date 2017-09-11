Airport, Good for Business, Latvia, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 07.03.2019, 13:45
Riga Airport Turnover Reaches 60.8 mln Euros in 2018
Compared to
the corresponding period of 2017, the Airport's turnover has increased by 11%
or 6.25 mln euros.
The Airport
has closed the year 2018 with a profit of slightly more than 10 mln euros.
Profit in the reporting year was significantly influenced by higher than
planned budgeted aviation revenue (+21%), reversed accruals recognised in the
financial statement for 2017, as well as accruals for litigation costs
established according to the accounting policy.
Revenue
from aviation services in the reporting period amounted to 38.13 mln euros, and
it is an increase of 21% as compared to the previous year. The largest share of
aviation revenue consists of income from the services, the charges of which are
set by the laws and regulations governing charges of aerodrome services and
charges of security and rescue measures at the aerodrome.
Revenue
from non-aviation services in the reporting period amounted to 22.65 mln euros.
The main non-aviation services offered by the Airport include lease of premises
and land, and other services.
Operational
data on Airport performance in the first two months of 2019 show that this
year, the number of passengers will continue to grow. In January and February
this year, the Airport has already handled 899 709 passengers, which is an
increase of 6.1% over the same period last year.
As reported
before, Riga Airport closed the year 2018 with a new passenger record - 7.06 mln
passengers, which is almost 16% more than a year before. The rapid passenger
growth allowed the Airport rank four in the TOP 5 of European airports handling
5-10 mln passengers annually.
Riga International Airport was the fourth fastest growing
airport in Europe according to the Airport Council International (ACI) report
on airport performance in Europe in 2018. The 20 airlines operating at
Riga Airport offer more than 70 destinations in the winter season and 100 destinations
in the summer season. In 2018, Riga Airport handled over 7 mln passengers – 45%
of the entire Baltic air passenger traffic.
- 07.03.2019 Karins to meet with Merkel next week
- 07.03.2019 Puce says Usakovs could be suspended in three weeks
- 07.03.2019 Building of Akropole multifunctional center in Riga completed
- 07.03.2019 Salacgriva port's cargo turnover increases 16.5% in two months
- 07.03.2019 Israeli startup Exai set to open unit in Vilnius
- 07.03.2019 Taxify changes its name to Bolt
- 07.03.2019 FCMC approves methodology for ABLV Bank's liquidation
- 07.03.2019 KNAB задержало за подкуп предпринимателя и должностное лицо Rigas satiksme Александра Брандавса
- 07.03.2019 Corruption Prevention Bureau detains businessman, Rigas Satiksme official Brandavs