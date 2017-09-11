Good for Business
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 07.03.2019, 13:45
airBaltic Boosts Connectivity from Riga
Martin Gauss, Chief Executive Officer of airBaltic:
“The busy summer season will start already this month. As we continue to
receive new aircraft, we can further develop our network and serve additional
destinations as well as add more frequencies on the most popular existing
routes. We are well aware of what the market demands, and we are here to
provide the best connectivity to and from Riga. “
“The most popular new destinations from Riga so far have been Stuttgart, Dublin and Greek island Kos. Ultimately, we aim to connect Riga and the Baltics with one stop to almost any destination in the world,” Martin Gauss added.
airBaltic will launch flights from Riga to Dublin, Stuttgart and Lviv in late March. In addition, in May airBaltic will also add regular flights to two leisure destinations – Kos and Menorca.
