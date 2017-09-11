airBaltic Boosts Connectivity from Riga

Riga. In summer season 2019, which will begin on March 31, airBaltic will enable passengers to choose from more than 300 destinations with one stop by using its partner airlines. In addition, airBaltic will launch eight new direct routes – five from Riga and three from Tallinn, aircompanies representative informed BC.

Martin Gauss, Chief Executive Officer of airBaltic: “The busy summer season will start already this month. As we continue to receive new aircraft, we can further develop our network and serve additional destinations as well as add more frequencies on the most popular existing routes. We are well aware of what the market demands, and we are here to provide the best connectivity to and from Riga. “

“The most popular new destinations from Riga so far have been Stuttgart, Dublin and Greek island Kos. Ultimately, we aim to connect Riga and the Baltics with one stop to almost any destination in the world,” Martin Gauss added.





airBaltic will launch flights from Riga to Dublin, Stuttgart and Lviv in late March. In addition, in May airBaltic will also add regular flights to two leisure destinations – Kos and Menorca.