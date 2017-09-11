Salacgriva port's cargo turnover increases 16.5% in two months

Salacgriva port's cargo turnover in the first two months of this year amounted to 77,300 tons, which is 16.5% more than in the first two months of 2018, LETA learned at the port.

The port transshipped 29,700 tons of woodchip, three times increase year-on-year and 38.4% of all cargos, 18,900 tons of pulpwood, down 44.4%, 12,600 tons of peat, down 3.1 percent, 4,500 tons of claydite, up 62.2%, and 4,300 tons of asphalt, down 26.8% y-o-y.





In January-February 2019, Salacgriva port served 24 ships, which is by two ships more than in the first two months of 2018.





As reported, in 2018, Salacgriva port's cargo turnover was 348,200 tons or by 32.1% more than in 2017.





There are three large and seven small ports in Latvia. In 2018 Salacgriva was the third largest among the small ports by cargo turnover.