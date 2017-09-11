Good for Business, Internet, Latvia, Markets and Companies
Evolution Latvia raises turnover 21.1% in 2018
IT company Evolution Latvia which provides outsourced services of game presenters achieved EUR 89.019 mln in turnover last year, which is an increase of 21.1 % on 2017, while the company's profit rose 27 % to EUR 7.818 mln, according to Firmas.lv data informed LETA.
The company’s management said that in 2018 Evolution Latvia not only increased its
business operations but also the number of employees, which grew by 20 %
against 2017.
Last year, Evolution
Latvia continued to invest in studies, as well as technical upgrades. Total
investments made in the rented premises came to EUR 1.3 mln and investments in
equipment EUR 2.5 mln.
Evolution Latvia closed 2017 with EUR 73.518 mln in
turnover, up 26.1% against a year before, while the company’s profit grew 53.5%
to EUR 6.154 mln.
Evolution Latvia, registered in April 2006, belongs to the
Malta-registered company Evolution Malta
Holding Ltd.
