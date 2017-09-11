Analytics, Car market, Good for Business, Latvia
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Monday, 04.03.2019, 20:43
First-time registration of passenger cars in Latvia up 1.6% in two months
The motor vehicles registered for the first time in Latvia
during the first two months of 2019 also included 1,494 trucks, up 8.3 % y-o-y,
58 buses, down 1.7%, and 262 motorcycles and trikes, up 57.8%.
The list of vehicles registered for the first time in the
two months of this year also includes 90 scooters, down 3.2%, 43 quadbikes, up
65.4 %, as well as 935 trailers and semi-trailers, up 7.7% y-o-y.
The total number of transport vehicles registered in the
first two months of 2019 rose by 3.7% y-o-y to 12,194.
In 2018, first-time registration of passenger cars in Latvia
rose 1.1% from a year before to 90,044 autos.
CSDD is a state-owned enterprise registering motor vehicles
in Latvia, issuing drivers' licenses and conducting road worthiness
examinations of vehicles.
- 04.03.2019 Evolution Latvia raises turnover 21.1% in 2018
- 04.03.2019 Lithuania to invest EUR 8 mln in small-scale green energy
- 04.03.2019 Domestic market alone not enough for sustained rapid growth
- 04.03.2019 Court rejects Talgo’s complaint about decision of Procurement Monitoring Bureau on Pasazieu Vilciens train tender
- 04.03.2019 Суд отказался принять жалобу Talgo на решение БНЗ по закупке электропоездов
- 04.03.2019 Латвийские налоговики изучают банковские счета 300 тысяч латвийцев
- 04.03.2019 In 2018, increase recorded in both freight and passenger transport in Latvia
- 04.03.2019 Эксперт:экономическая политика Эстонии не должна измениться после выборов
- 04.03.2019 Wizz Air открыла новый маршрут из Риги в Киев
- 04.03.2019 Дефицит рабочей силы будет поднимать латвийские зарплаты и в этом году