First-time registration of passenger cars in Latvia up 1.6% in two months

During the first two months of 2019 first-time registration of passenger cars rose by 1.6% against the same period a year ago to 9,312 vehicles registered in January-February this year, according the information from the Latvian Road Traffic Safety Directorate (CSDD) reported LETA.

The motor vehicles registered for the first time in Latvia during the first two months of 2019 also included 1,494 trucks, up 8.3 % y-o-y, 58 buses, down 1.7%, and 262 motorcycles and trikes, up 57.8%.





The list of vehicles registered for the first time in the two months of this year also includes 90 scooters, down 3.2%, 43 quadbikes, up 65.4 %, as well as 935 trailers and semi-trailers, up 7.7% y-o-y.





The total number of transport vehicles registered in the first two months of 2019 rose by 3.7% y-o-y to 12,194.





In 2018, first-time registration of passenger cars in Latvia rose 1.1% from a year before to 90,044 autos.





CSDD is a state-owned enterprise registering motor vehicles in Latvia, issuing drivers' licenses and conducting road worthiness examinations of vehicles.