Estonia: Turnover of retail trade enterprises up 6% in January

According to Statistics Estonia, in January 2019, compared to January 2018, the turnover of retail trade enterprises increased 6% at constant prices.

In January 2019, the turnover of retail trade enterprises was 556.8 million euros. The increase in turnover was mostly influenced by enterprises engaging in the retail sales of automotive fuel, where the turnover increased by nearly a fourth (24%) compared to January 2018. The fast turnover growth of these enterprises was influenced by the very low reference base of January 2018 and by automotive fuel prices which were cheaper than last year. The turnover growth of enterprises engaging in the retail sales of automotive fuel gave almost a half of the total increase in the turnover of retail trade enterprises.





The turnover of stores selling manufactured goods increased 3% compared January 2018. Turnover increased in most economic activities, except in stores selling textiles, clothing and footwear, where turnover was smaller than in January of the previous year. Turnover increased the most in other specialised stores, such as stores selling predominantly computers and their accessories, books, sports equipment, games, toys, etc., with sales increasing 7% in a year. A higher than average increase in turnover (6%) occurred also in stores selling second-hand goods and non-store retail sale (stalls, markets, direct sale).





The turnover of grocery stores increased 2% compared to January 2018.

Compared to the previous month, in January, the turnover of retail trade enterprises decreased 16%. This is a usual fall following the Christmas and turn-of-the-year sales in December. According to the seasonally and working-day adjusted data, retail sales increased 2% compared to the previous month.







