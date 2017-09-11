Airport, Good for Business, Lithuania, Transport
Lithuanian Airports' FY net profit trebles to EUR 8.4 mln
Tomas Krakauskas, chairman of the management board at LOU, said the company's return on equity came in at 6.9%, one of the best results among state-owned enterprises.
"The greatest financial flow continues to be generated from the core business. Therefore, despite planned upgrades at the airports of Vilnius and Kaunas, we plan to pay a record dividend to the state for 2018," Krakauskas said in a press release.
He did not give the exact figure.
Last year, the company paid its largest-ever dividend of 3.4 million euros, up from around 1.7 mln euros a year earlier, to the state.
LOU's aviation revenue rose by one-third last year compared with 2017 to 29.4 mln euros and non-aviation revenue went up by 30% to 14.6 mln euros. EBITDA rose by 8.8% to 17.7 mln euros.
The airports of Vilnius, Kaunas and Palanga handled a total of 6.3 mln passengers and 61,000 flights in 2018. Cargo volumes increased by one-fifth to almost 16,000 tons.
