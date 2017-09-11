Airport, Good for Business, Lithuania, Transport

Lithuanian Airports' FY net profit trebles to EUR 8.4 mln

ietuvos Oro Uostai (Lithuanian Airports, or LOU), the state-run operator of Lithuania's three international airports, said its net profit increased three-fold last year compared with 2017 to 8.4 mln euros as revenue jumped by 32.95 to 44 mln euros, reported LETA/BNS.

Tomas Krakauskas, chairman of the management board at LOU, said the company's return on equity came in at 6.9%, one of the best results among state-owned enterprises.


"The greatest financial flow continues to be generated from the core business. Therefore, despite planned upgrades at the airports of Vilnius and Kaunas, we plan to pay a record dividend to the state for 2018," Krakauskas said in a press release. 


He did not give the exact figure. 


Last year, the company paid its largest-ever dividend of 3.4 million euros, up from around 1.7 mln euros a year earlier, to the state.  


LOU's aviation revenue rose by one-third last year compared with 2017 to 29.4 mln euros and non-aviation revenue went up by 30% to 14.6 mln euros. EBITDA rose by 8.8% to 17.7 mln euros. 


The airports of Vilnius, Kaunas and Palanga handled a total of 6.3 mln passengers and 61,000 flights in 2018. Cargo volumes increased by one-fifth to almost 16,000 tons. 




