Baltic, Construction, Estonia, EU – Baltic States, Good for Business, Railways, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 27.02.2019, 18:31
A Spanish company wins the first Rail Baltica mainline design tender
In total, four proposals from international consortiums were
received. The most economically advantageous proposal was submitted by IDOM
Consulting, Engineering, Architecture with the proposed total contract
price of 6 802 522 EUR (excluding VAT).
Within 24 months the selected engineering company will
deliver the design services for the construction of the railway substructure,
superstructure and related civil structures on the respective section of the
Rail Baltica line in Estonia. Site investigations, value engineering,
development of the master design and detailed technical design are also
included in the scope, as well as design supervision during the construction
period.
The parties will be signing a contract in March, following
all due procedures in line with the public procurement law.
“Announcing the winner of the first detailed technical
design tender on the main line is a significant milestone for the Rail Baltica
Global Project.” says Ignas Degutis, RB Rail AS acting
CEO. “We are satisfied with the experience and calibre of the selected company.
It will bring the expertise from the Spanish high-speed rail – the longest
high-speed rail network in Europe operating with maximum design speed 310
km/h.”
IDOM Consulting, Engineering, Architecture, S.A.U.
has more than 20 years of experience in designing conventional and high-speed
rail in Europe and the US. IDOM technical expertise includes
civil engineering, track, electrification, signaling, rolling stock, operational
planning, maintenance and RAMS. Recently, the company has been involved in high
speed projects in Spain, Poland and Sweden. IDOM employs 3000
people in 40 offices worldwide.
Pärnu-Rapla section in Estonia is estimated to be 71 km long
and is expected to include 16 road viaducts, 6 railway viaducts, 9 animal
passages and 4 railway bridges.
In total, 7 out of 11 procurement procedures of the detailed
technical designs have been launched, covering 57% of the entire Rail Baltica
line. For Estonia, the detailed technical design procurement procedures are
underway for the entire line from the Latvian/Estonian border to Tallinn. In
Latvia, two out of four designs have been launched around Riga (Central
section) and the same for Lithuania – two sections out of four, spanning from
Kaunas to the Lithuanian/Latvian border.
- 27.02.2019 Проект склада Intersurgical в Пабраде получил 10 млн. евро кредита SEB
- 27.02.2019 Eesti Energia на на четыре года продлил договор с Суттером
- 27.02.2019 Iceland to adopt Estonia's X-Road platform
- 27.02.2019 Estonia putting EUR 10 mln in fund for hi-tech investment
- 27.02.2019 SEB loans EUR 10 mln to Intersurgical for warehouse construction in Lithuania's Pabrade
- 27.02.2019 Estonia: Laesti to wind up sawmilling business in Parnu County
- 27.02.2019 FY profit of Tallinna Sadam drops to EUR 24.4 mln due to income tax
- 27.02.2019 Римшевич прибыл на работу в Банк Латвии
- 27.02.2019 Commercial registers of Estonia, Finland sign agreement on data exchange
- 27.02.2019 Madara Cosmetics posts EUR 1.496 mln in preliminary 2018 profit