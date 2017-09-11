Baltic Export, Banks, Good for Business, Industry, Lithuania, Markets and Companies
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 27.02.2019, 17:00
SEB loans EUR 10 mln to Intersurgical for warehouse construction in Lithuania's Pabrade
The automated warehouse with a storage capacity of more than 50,000 pallets will be the largest of its kind in the Baltic countries.
"There are no fully-automated warehouses of this size in Lithuania yet. Therefore, the Intersurgical warehouse will be the first structure of this automation level in the country and the most modern one in the Baltic states," Vilius Juzikis, head of corporate banking at SEB Lithuania, said.
Intersurgical CEO Sigitas Zvirblis said the warehouse is necessary for it to become the group's main logistics hub. The company exports around 99% of its products to EU markets, the United States, Japan, Asia and Africa.
In addition to the Pabrade expansion project, Intersurgical is launching construction on a new production facility in Visaginas, another town in eastern Lithuania, with plans to invest over 8 million euros in the plant. SEB has issued a 5-mln euro leasing facility for the acquisition of equipment for the new factory.
Intersurgical also plans to build a new R&D center, worth up to 12 mln euros, in Vilnius' Visoriai Information Technology Park (VITP), with the project expected to create up to 100 new jobs within three years.
Intersurgical, which manufactures products for airway management, anesthesia, critical care, and oxygen and aerosol therapy, posted 100 mln euros in revenue for 2017. Its net profit dropped by 25.4% to 5.1 mln euros.
The group, which is 100% owned by Liechtenstein-registered Intersurgical, has a subsidiary company in Russia and a representative office in Poland.
- 27.02.2019 Estonia: Laesti to wind up sawmilling business in Parnu County
- 27.02.2019 Объемы кредитования по ряду новых проектов в банке Rietumu превышают 10 млн. евро
- 27.02.2019 Кабмин Литвы пересматривает сроки реализации задач: 12 важнейших изменений
- 27.02.2019 Римшевич прибыл на работу в Банк Латвии
- 27.02.2019 Через счет Swedbank в Литве могли отправляться средства В. Януковичу
- 27.02.2019 Commercial registers of Estonia, Finland sign agreement on data exchange
- 27.02.2019 Madara Cosmetics posts EUR 1.496 mln in preliminary 2018 profit
- 27.02.2019 Latvia to invest EUR 50 mln a year in military infrastructure
- 26.02.2019 LIAA вновь открывает портал технологий и инноваций Labs of Latvia
- 26.02.2019 Swiss software developer to move its R&D division to Estonia