Lithuanian Post to invest EUR 24 mln into logistics center in Vilnius

Vilnius construction company Conresta will build a new logistics center for Lithuania's state-run company Lietuvos Pastas (Lithuanian Post) near Vilnius Airport after winning its construction tender, reported LETA/BNS.

Lietuvos Pastas and Concresta signed a contract, worth 10.2 mln euros (including VAT), on Tuesday, with the total value of investment into the project estimated at 24 mln euros.





Conresta will construct the building by the summer of 2020, and will install a fully-automated parcel and letter distribution center by 2021, Lietuvos Pastas said. The center will employ almost 130 people.





The construction will be funded with a 17.5 mln euros loan, issued by the Nordic Investment Bank in December, and the company will also spend its own funds.





Lietuvos Pastas opened a new logistics center near Kaunas, second-largest city, in early 2015.