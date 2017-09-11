Energy, Energy Market, Estonia, Good for Business, Lithuania
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 26.02.2019, 10:06
Enefit Green sets up company in Lithuania
Eesti Energia says the establishment of Enefit Green Lithuania is the next step following the acquisition of Nelja Energia, a company that owns wind farms in Lithuania and Estonia, in an effort to increase renewable energy production.
"The target is to increase the share of energy from renewable and alternative sources in the group's portfolio to 40% by 2022," Eesti Energia told in a comment.
Eesti Energia bought Nelja Energia for 289 mln euros last year.
The group confirmed to that the new Lithuanian-registered company will be headed by Linas Sabaliauskas, a member of the management board at Estonia's Enefit Green.
Enefit, an Eesti Energia subsidiary that supplies electricity and natural gas to business customers, has been operating in Lithuania since 2007. It has been headed by Vytenis Koryzna since the start of this year.
- 26.02.2019 North Estonia Medical Center to start reconstruction of patient room complex
- 26.02.2019 Estonia's 3 major telecom firms to participate in 5G frequency auction
- 25.02.2019 The market for loans to private clients is showing signs of calming
- 25.02.2019 Avg old-age pension grew 8.7% in Estonia in 2018
- 25.02.2019 Postimees: Businesses linked to ex-minister Seppik transferred millions to shell companies
- 25.02.2019 Belvar to operate Marriott hotel in Lithuanian seaside resort of Palanga
- 25.02.2019 Rimi to open online shops in Baltic states in 2019
- 25.02.2019 Молодые латвийские скульпторы вовлечены в проект Кливерсала
- 25.02.2019 Выработка электроэнергии в Латвии снизилась на 32% в январе
- 25.02.2019 In 2018, construction volume increased