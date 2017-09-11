Enefit Green sets up company in Lithuania

Enefit Green, the renewable energy arm of Estonia's state-owned energy group Eesti Energia, established a company in Lithuania last week, reported LETA/BNS.

Eesti Energia says the establishment of Enefit Green Lithuania is the next step following the acquisition of Nelja Energia, a company that owns wind farms in Lithuania and Estonia, in an effort to increase renewable energy production.





"The target is to increase the share of energy from renewable and alternative sources in the group's portfolio to 40% by 2022," Eesti Energia told in a comment.

Eesti Energia bought Nelja Energia for 289 mln euros last year.





The group confirmed to that the new Lithuanian-registered company will be headed by Linas Sabaliauskas, a member of the management board at Estonia's Enefit Green.





Enefit, an Eesti Energia subsidiary that supplies electricity and natural gas to business customers, has been operating in Lithuania since 2007. It has been headed by Vytenis Koryzna since the start of this year.