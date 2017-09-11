Cargo, Good for Business, Latvia, Logistics, Transport, Uzbekistan
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 19.02.2019, 19:26
Latvian company to build transport and logistics center in Tashkent
The joint venture will be called Uztemiryulkonteyner.
The logistics center will be developed on a 16 hectares large territory, including 20,000 square meters designated for a container terminal and 25,000 square meters for a closed storage facility with an automated control system. The necessary equipment will be imported from Sweden and Germany.
The services provided by the new logistics and transport center in Tashkent will include sorting, reloading and storing of rail cargo, as well as registration and labeling services.
The logistics center plans to handle up to three million tons of cargo a year and to provide around 350 new jobs.
The project is scheduled for completion in late 2019.
SV Gulbis is a transport and logistics company, established in 1999 and owned by Vjaceslavs Novikovs. In 2016, the company turned over 4.07 mln and earned EUR 110,000 in profit. In 2017, the company’s turnover was EUR 1.57 mln and profit EUR 7,000, according to information available at Firmas.lv.
- 19.02.2019 Латвийская SV Gulbis построит в Узбекистане крупный логистический центр
- 19.02.2019 Урожай зерновых в Латвии в прошлом году сократился на 23,6%
- 19.02.2019 Минфин предлагает латвийским микрикам и самозанятым идти в наемные работники
- 19.02.2019 Рижская дума вложит в инфраструктуру парка Узварас 3,81 млн. евро
- 19.02.2019 Финская Valoe инвестирует в SoliTek 11 млн. евро
- 19.02.2019 О развитии Азово-Черноморского бассейна - на «ЮгТрансе-2019»
- 19.02.2019 Латвийские преступники планировали похишение и убийство судебного исполнителя
- 19.02.2019 Criminals in Latvia had planned to kidnap and kill a bailiff – police
- 19.02.2019 LNG bunker vessel Kairos performing its 3rd LNG reload operation in Klaipeda
- 19.02.2019 EAS to again bring in foreign IT specialists to look at employment prospects in Estonia