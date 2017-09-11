Latvian exports of wooden furniture up 0.3% in 2018

In 2018, Latvian exports of wooden furniture contracted 0.3% from 2017, with most of the Latvian-made furniture sold in Denmark, according to information released by the Agriculture Ministry writes LETA.

In 2018, Latvia shipped EUR 166.466 mln worth of wooden furniture to foreign countries. Of this amount EUR 38.414 mln worth of furniture, or 23.1% of total amount, was exported to Denmark, which is a 23.7% increase against 2017.





Wooden furniture exports to Germany fell 8.7% y-o-y to EUR 21.956 mln, or 13.2% of total amount, and exports to Sweden increased 28.1% to EUR 16.988 mln, or 10.2%.





Meanwhile, Latvian imports of wooden furniture declined 16.8 % y-o-y to EUR 69.015 mln in 2018.





Poland supplied EUR 13.736 mln worth of wooden furniture in 2018, or 19.9 % of total amount, down 5.4% from 2017.





Wooden furniture imports from Lithuania fell 30.1 % to EUR 9.481 mln, and imports from Italy shrank 30.7% y-o-y to EUR 9.477 mln.





In 2017, Latvia exported EUR 166.018 mln worth of wooden furniture and imported wooden furniture for EUR 82.911 mln.