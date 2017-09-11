Baltic Export, Good for Business, Latvia, Woodwork
Latvian exports of wooden furniture up 0.3% in 2018
In 2018, Latvia shipped EUR 166.466 mln worth of wooden furniture
to foreign countries. Of this amount EUR 38.414 mln worth of furniture, or 23.1%
of total amount, was exported to Denmark, which is a 23.7% increase against
2017.
Wooden furniture exports to Germany fell 8.7% y-o-y to EUR
21.956 mln, or 13.2% of total amount, and exports to Sweden increased 28.1% to
EUR 16.988 mln, or 10.2%.
Meanwhile, Latvian imports of wooden furniture declined 16.8
% y-o-y to EUR 69.015 mln in 2018.
Poland supplied EUR 13.736 mln worth of wooden furniture in
2018, or 19.9 % of total amount, down 5.4% from 2017.
Wooden furniture imports from Lithuania fell 30.1 % to EUR
9.481 mln, and imports from Italy shrank 30.7% y-o-y to EUR 9.477 mln.
In 2017, Latvia exported EUR 166.018 mln worth of wooden
furniture and imported wooden furniture for EUR 82.911 mln.
