Rail freight between Belarus and Latvia grows 29.2% last year

Latvijas Dzelzcels administration on February 14-15 met with their colleagues from Belarus to discuss the 2018 results in cargo and passenger transportation, results of Minsk-Riga express train, and further cooperation projects.





The aggregate cargo turnover between Belarus and Latvia reached 30.1 mln tons, including transit cargo transportation from Russia, Kazakhstan, Ukraine. Container cargo transportation reached 5,755 TEU units, up 35% from the previous year.





Riga-Minsk express train has been a successful project, the parties concluded, as almost 200 trains have been sent on Minsk-Riga route and 439 trains on Riga-Minsk route.





Electrification is one of the solutions for increasing cargo flow. Latvijas Dzelzcels president Edvins Berzins informed the Belarus colleagues on the progress of Latvia’s electrification project.





Informing about Latvijas Dzelzcels plans, Berzins said that electrification will increase cargo transportation and help to develop an efficient transport and logistics chain among China, Belarus, Latvia and the Scandinavian countries. As Belarus has experience in implementation of electrification projects, Berzins called on Belarus railway to share this experience.





In relation to the Great Stone project, an agreement has been reached to continue cooperation with cargo owners and stevedore companies.





As many as 17,561 passengers were carried on Belarus-Latvia-Belarus route, up 15.3% y-o-y.

Latvijas Dzelzcels is a fully state-owned enterprise managing public railway infrastructure. It is the leading company of the LDz Group.



