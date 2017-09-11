O'Leary's operator in Lithuania plans movie theatre, restaurant expansion

Estonia's APL Restaurants, operating the O'Leary's restaurant chain, has set up three new businesses in Lithuania and plans to expand its network of movie theatres, cafes and restaurants, informed LETA/BNS.

Tadas Rackauskas, the head of Apollo Café, Apollo Kinas and APL Roz, registered with the Lithuanian Center of Registers this week, refrains from commenting on specific plans.





It was reported in December that APL Restaurants planned to open a restaurant with an entertainment center in Lithuania within the next two years. Rackauskas said then the company was preparing for expansion and it could be implemented in 2019-2020.





There are also plans to establish other companies using the brands of the Apollo group in Lithuania but, first of all, an American cuisine restaurant-bar O'Leary's with an entertainment area including a movie theater, bowling allies, gaming machines and other spaces, Rackauskas said.





Estonia's Apollo Group bought APL Restaurants in August. It was reported then that it planned to open restaurants in Vilnius and Kaunas. Earlier this week, Estonia's Apollo Group bought KFC restaurants in Lithuania and Latvia from Lithuania's Cibus Group for an undisclosed value.





Moreover, APL Restaurants Akr plans to buy 100% of Ozo Boulingas from Akropolis Group, operated by Vilnius Prekyba. Ozo Boulingas operates the Apollo bowling centers at the Akropolis malls in Vilnius, Klaipeda and Siauliai.