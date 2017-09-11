Baltic, Energy, Gas Market , Good for Business
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 14.02.2019, 19:33
Elering signs agreement to launch joint gas market with Finland, Latvia
The agreement unifies the entry point tariffs on the external borders of the region and removes commercial interconnection points between countries. It will be used for transportation of the gas across Finland, Estonia and Latvia without additional charges.
The agreement concluded on Thursday is an important step towards unified regional electricity and gas markets, CEO of Elering Taavi Veskimagi said.
"We have regionally integrated Estonia's electricity market, now we are about to do the same with gas. In accordance with the agreement concluded, instead of three separate markets, there will now be a single gas market covering Finland, Estonia and Latvia. This is the first time in Europe when the gas markets of three states are united across national borders. A joint regional gas market increases competition and grants the consumers a fairer price," Veskimagi said.
The agreement also foresees compensation for TSOs of eligible variable costs and sets principles of the entry revenue re-distribution among the operators.
- 14.02.2019 Финляндия, Эстония и Латвия подписали договор о создании регионального газового рынка
- 14.02.2019 Elektrum начнет предлагать природный газ домашним хозяйствам со следующей недели
- 14.02.2019 Flywire и Red Dot Payment учредили предприятия в Литве
- 14.02.2019 Maxima Latvija инвестирует до 50 млн. евро в развитие сети магазинов
- 14.02.2019 Знакомый Путина хочет лишить страны Балтии российских грузов
- 14.02.2019 Kazakhstan augments its potential in terms of investment attractiveness
- 14.02.2019 Latvian ports handle 12.7% more cargo in January
- 14.02.2019 "Динамо" организует бесплатный автобусный маршрут из центра Риги
- 14.02.2019 Rail freight in Latvia up 3.6% in January
- 14.02.2019 Estonia: Elron's passenger numbers up 3% on year in January