Passenger turnover at Riga International Airport up 5.4% in January

In January of this year, passenger turnover at Riga International Airport reached 467,724, which was 5.4% more when compared to the same period last year, the airport informed.

In January, Riga Airport handled a total of 6,269 flights, which was 3.8% more when compared to January 2018. However, cargo turnover dropped by 13.7% to 2,124 tons.





Riga International Airport received 7.056 mln passengers in 2018, which was a 15.7% increase against a year before.





Riga International Airport is the largest air transportation hub in the Baltic region.