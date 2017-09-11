Airport, Good for Business, Latvia, Tourism, Transport
Passenger turnover at Riga International Airport up 5.4% in January
13.02.2019.
In January of this year, passenger turnover at Riga International Airport reached 467,724, which was 5.4% more when compared to the same period last year, the airport informed.
In January, Riga Airport handled a total of 6,269 flights,
which was 3.8% more when compared to January 2018. However, cargo turnover
dropped by 13.7% to 2,124 tons.
Riga International Airport received 7.056 mln passengers in
2018, which was a 15.7% increase against a year before.
Riga International Airport is the largest air transportation
hub in the Baltic region.
