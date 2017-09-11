Rimi Baltic retail chain sees turnover grow 2.1% in 2018

Stores of Rimi Baltic retail chain in the three Baltic states turned over EUR 1.474 billion in 2018, up 2.1 % against 2017, while Rimi Baltic stores in Latvia raised turnover by 3 % to EUR 775.2 mln, according to a report released by the retail chain’s owner, Sweden’s ICA Gruppen writes LETA/BNS.

Rimi Baltic stores in Estonia saw their turnover decline 0.9% y-o-y to EUR 374.3 mln, and Rimi Baltic stores in Lithuania turned over EUR 324.5 mln, which is an increase of 3.6% against 2017.

The above turnover data do not include value added tax (VAT).





At the end of December, Rimi Baltic operated 267 stores, or eight stores more than at the end of 2017. The number of Rimi stores in Latvia and Estonia grew by four in each country to 125 in Latvia and 86 in Estonia, and the number of Rimi stores in Lithuania remained unchanged, 56.